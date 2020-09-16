IGNOU admissions 2020: Now apply till September 30 for July session

IGNOU extends re-registration date

IGNOU admission 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission for fresh admission and re-registration of the July session to September 30. The candidates can apply for the admission through the website- ignou.samarth.edu.in. Earlier, the application submission date was extended on several occasions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This extension of the last date, as per the official release, shall not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes — MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all certificate and awareness programmes of six months duration or less.

However, the last date of admission to the CMAD (Certificate in Mobile Application Development) programme will be September 30.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

The applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the online admission system and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd