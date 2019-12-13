IGNOU admissions 2020: Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication launched, check details

The minimum duration of the course is 2 years and the maximum duration is 5 years. There is no age limit for the course. (File photo: IGNOU) The minimum duration of the course is 2 years and the maximum duration is 5 years. There is no age limit for the course. (File photo: IGNOU)

IGNOU admissions 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University‘s School of Journalism and New Media Studies has launched a new academic programme called MA (Journalism & Mass Communication), in Open and Distance Learning mode.

The minimum duration of the course is two years and the maximum duration is five years. There is no age limit for the course.

IGNOU admissions 2020: Eligibility

Academic qualification: Candidates should have a Bachelors degree in any discipline. They should have access to computers, Internet and basic knowledge of word processing.

IGNOU admissions 2020: Course fee

The fee for the course is Rs 25,000 for both years. Interested candidates must note that the programme is initially offered in English medium and material will be translated in Hindi and the programme will be later offered in Hindi medium also.

IGNOU admissions 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Online admissions open for January 2020 session’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new web page.

Step 4: Register yourself or login using your registered username and password.

Step 5: Fill the application form and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Candidates who do not wish to continue after one year can opt for lateral exit and such students will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication.

