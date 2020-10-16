IGNOU admission 2020 deadline for July session extended, apply till October 25

IGNOU admissions 2020: Apply at ignou.ac.in till October 25. Representational image/ file

IGNOU admissions 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for admission for July 2020 session till October 25. Earlier, the last date to submit the form was on October 15. Candidates who have not applied or submitted applications so far can do so at the official website, ignou.ac.in. The admission process was earlier extended on various occasions due to COVID-19 situations.

Meanwhile, according to IGNOU, “This extension of last date shall not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes, i.e, MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all certificate and awareness programmes of six months duration or less.” The last date for the submission of assignments for the TEE December exam has also been extended, and candidates can submit it till October 31. Assignments will be accepted via both online and offline exams.

IGNOU has recently declared the results for June term-end exams at ignou.ac.in. The grade cards for for BCA/ MCA/ MP/ MPB/ BDP/ BA/ B.COM/ B.Sc./ ASSO, other programmes have also been released.

IGNOU has also invited applications for Student Innovation Award-2020. The last date to submit the applications for the awards is October 20. The interested students of IGNOU can submit the details of their innovations in the prescribed format to the Director, NCIDE, IGNOU, through e-mail at ncide@ignou.ac.in.

