IGNOU admissions 2020 deadline extended, now apply till August 30

IGNOU admissions 2020: Apply at ignou.ac.in (Representational image)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of admission forms and re-registration forms for the July 2020 cycle till August 31. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so at ignouadmissions.samarth.edu.in for admissions and for re-registrations, they can apply at ignou.smarth.edu.in.

The admission processes for all the colleges have been delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, board exams and final-year results have been delayed for most institutes impacting the college admission process across the country.

To offer some ease to students, IGNOU students who are awaiting their final results to apply too. These students will later have to show their mark sheets once the result is released and in the meanwhile will have to submit an undertaking as well along with the application form.

Those who have not applied for far can follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on admissions

Step 3: Register using credentials

Step 4: Fill form, make payment

Once the admission form is submitted online, the students can track the progress of their admission. A message is sent on the mobile number and email ID registered with the system once admission is confirmed.

Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for one form. There is no fee applicable for reserved category candidates or one subject, from second course or application onwards, they will have to pay fee, as per IGNOU.

