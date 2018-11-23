IGNOU launches BCom with majors in finance and cost accounting

IGNOU admission 2019: Applications are invited by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for its recently launched course — Bachelor’s in Commerce (B Com) with majors in finance and cost accounting. The January 2019 batch will be the first ever to study this new course which is designed and developed in collaboration with the Institute of Cost and Works and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The main feature of the programme is that students can simultaneously study this Bcom with major in the financial programme from IGNOU and the foundation or intermediate course with the ICAI. This dual programme comprises of 104 credits, out of which 24 credits are from IGNOU and 80 credits are part of ICAI Foundation/Intermediate course. Once a student passes ICAI course, 80 credits are automatically transferred in their B Com with major in financial and cost accounting programme. This scheme facilitates the student to obtain dual degree simultaneously.

The objective of this programme is to develop skills and competencies of the student in the field of finance and cost accounting. Interested students can submit their application on the official online admission portal of the open university – onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in. The admission process will continue till 15th January 2019. Students are requested to submit their applications on or before the deadline.

Who can apply?

Any candidate having passed class XII or equivalent can apply for the course only after registering in the ICAI foundation course. Students who have cleared the ICAI’s intermediate course are directly eligible for admission.