IGNOU admissions 2019: Applications begin for MPhil, PhD; check how to apply

IGNOU admission 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi has invited online applications for admission to MPhil and PhD programmes. Interested candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in. The course will begin from July 2019 onwards. The application process is already on and the last date to apply is March 25, 2019.

Applicants will have to clear an entrance exam for admission to the same. The exam will be conducted on April 7, 2019. M.Phil. Programmes are available in Chemistry, Commerce, Journalism and Mass Communication, Translation Studies and Ph.D Programmes in Bio-Chemistry, Chemistry, Commerce, English, Education, Environmental Science, Fine Arts, Gender and Development Studies, Geology, Hindi, Journalism and Mass Communication, Management, Music, Rural Development, Social work, Statistics, Translation Studies, Women’s Studies.

IGNOU admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘entrance exam’ under ‘Register online’ on the main tab

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on ‘online registration for PhD/ MPhil

Step 4: Click on ‘register yourself’

Step 5: Click on ‘Declaration’ then ‘I agree and proceed’

Step 6: Fill form

Step 7: Make Payment

The IGNOU Research Programmes are offered (Regular Mode) in strict compliance with University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph.D./M.Phil. Degrees) Regulations, 2016.