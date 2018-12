IGNOU admissions 2018: Female enrollment lower in UG course, higher in PG

IGNOU admissions 2018: In the current academic session 2018, less than a lakh of female candidates got enrolled at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) against admissions of over two lakh male. According to recent data by IGNOU, less than 40 per cent female students got enrolled for various Bachelor’s courses in both open and distance learning programmes.

However, the scenario is quite different in post-graduate (Masters programmes) wherein certain disciplines like Master of Arts, Master of Commerce, female enrollment is much higher as compared to male students. In Master of Commerce, out of 22,100 enrolled students, 12,768 students are female and 9,332 students are male. In Master of Arts (Women and Gender Studies), out of 174 enrolled students, 147 are female and 27 are male.

IGNOU admissions 2018: Course-wise admission data

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Number of male students

1,02,560

Number of female students

64,813

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Number of male students

596

Number of female students

141

Bachelor of Commerce

Number of male students

12,780

Number of female students

7,188

Bachelor of Commerce (Accountancy and Finance)

Number of male students

1,699

Number of female students

657

Bachelor of Commerce (Corporate affairs and administration)

Number of male students

55

Number of female students

41

Bachelor of Commerce (Financial and Cost Accounting)

Number of male students

99

Number of female students

47

Bachelor of Computer Applications

Number of male students

8322

Number of female students

2213

Bachelor of Science

Number of male students

9,631

Number of female students

6,291

Bachelor of Social Work

Number of male students

2102

Number of female students

1630

Bachelor of Library and Information Science

Number of male students

4928

Number of female students

4344

IGNOU admissions 2018: Post graduate degree programs

Master of arts (Women and gender studies)

Number of male students

27

Number of female students

147

Master of Arts (Adult education)

Number of male students

47

Number of female students

90

Master of Arts(Anthropology)

Number of male students

287

Number of female students

254

Master of Arts( Development Studies)

Number of male students

172

Number of female students

94

Master of Arts (Distance Education)

Number of male students

133

Number of female students

244

Master of Arts (Economics)

Number of male students

3183

Number of female students

3254

Master of Arts (Education)

Number of male students

616

Number of female students

1140

Master of Arts (English)

Number of male students

5482

Number of female students

11,112

Master of Arts (Gandhi and peace studies)

Number of male students

46

Number of female students

21

Master of Arts (Gender and development studies)

Number of male students

27

Number of female students

81

Master of Arts (Hindi)

Number of male students

2,863

Number of female students

6,258

Master of Arts (History)

Number of male students

5,949

Number of female students

6,381

Master of Arts (Philosophy)

Number of male students

623

Number of female students

379

Master of Arts (Political science)

Number of male students

8794

Number of female students

9914

Master of Arts (Psychology)

Number of male students

2238

Number of female students

4712

Master of Arts (Public Administration)

Number of male students

3348

Number of female students

1653

Master of Arts (Rural Development)

Number of male students

2109

Number of female students

1395

Master of Commerce

Number of male students

9332

Number of female students

12768.

For details on admission related data, please check the official website, ignou.ac.in