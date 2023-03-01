scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
IGNOU January 2023 Session: Admission, re-registration deadline extended

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Candidates who wish to take admission can register at the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU January 2023 Session Admission Deadline ExtendedThe deadline has been extended multiple times (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representative Image)

IGNOU January 2023 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the admission deadline for January 2023 session for both online and ODL mode to March 10. Candidates who wish to take admission can register at the official website— ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The admission and re-registration deadline has been extended for all the programmes. The admission deadline for the January 2023 session has been extended multiple times, the last time it was extended to February 28.

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on new registration

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, mobile number, email address and more

Step 4: Once registered, fill the application form using your username and password

Step 5: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

As per the official notice, “in a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC, ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.” Eligible students can apply for Government of India Scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 13:02 IST
