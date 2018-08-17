IGNOU admission for July session extended upto August 31

IGNOU admission 2018: The candidates can check the details of the academic programmes through the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission IGNOU admission 2018: The candidates can check the details of the academic programmes through the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission

IGNOU admission 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission of online and offline fresh admission of all Masters/ Bachelor/ Diplomas programmes till August 31, 2018 for the July session, which was earlier scheduled to close on July 15. The candidates can check the details of the academic programmes through the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission.

The scheme of fee exemption to the SC/ST students would also be effective in July 2018 admission cycle for all academic programmes at Certificate level (advanced, under-graduate and post graduate; all academic programmes at Diploma level (advanced, under-graduate and post graduate) which are not part of undergraduate and master levels academic programme; Bachelor Preparatory Programmes (BPP); freshly registered in BDP (B.A.,B.Com,B.Sc.); freshly registered in BSW;BTS;BLIS and BCA.

Programmes offered

Master’s degrees

MA (Philosophy); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Development Studies); MA (Anthropology); MA (Gender & Development Studies); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work(Counseling); MA (Distance Education); MA (Economics); MA (English); MA (Hindi); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Psychology); MA (Public Administration); MA (Rural Development); MA (Sociology); Master of Tourism and Travel Management(MTTM); Master of Commerce (MCom); Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MSc (Dietetics and Food Services Management); MA (Translation Studies); MSc (Counselling and Family Therapy); MA (Adult Education); MA (Women’s and Gender Studies).

Bachelor’s degrees

Bachelor of Science (BSc); Bachelor of Arts (BA); BA (Tourism Studies); Bachelor of Commerce (BCom); Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW).

PG Diplomas

PG Diploma in Library Automation and Networking; Analytical Chemistry; Audio Programme Production; Criminal Justice; Disaster Management; Educational Management & Administration; Educational Technology; Environment and Sustainable Development; Folklore & Culture Studies; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Higher Education; Information Security; Intellectual Property Rights; International Business Operation; Journalism & Mass Communication; Pharmaceutical Sales Management; Pre-Primary Education; Rural Development; School Leadership and Management; Translation; Urban Planning & Development; Applied Statistics; Social Work (Counselling), Sustainability Science; Counselling & Family Therapy; Adult Education; Food Safety and Quality Management; Plantation Management; Book Publishing; Women’s & Gender Studies; Mental Health; Human Resource Management, Financial Management; Operations Management; Marketing Management; Financial Markets Practice, Diploma in Aquaculture; BPO Finance & Accounting; Creative Writing in English; Early Childhood Care and Education; HIV and Family Education; Nutrition & Health Education; Panchayat Level Administration & Development; Para-legal Practice; Tourism Studies; Urdu; Women Empowerment & Development; Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables; Dairy Technology; Meat Technology; Production of Value Added Products from Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds; Fish Products Technology; Watershed Management; Retailing; Event Management

First time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.

