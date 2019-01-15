IGNOU admission for January session extended, check dates here

IGNOU admission 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission of online and offline fresh admission of all Masters/Bachelor/Diplomas programmes. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in till January 31, as per the varsity official notification.

The candidates can submit their application form online through the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission. The candidates can create user id and fill the online form for instant use of confirmation of form submission, mentioned the official notification.

IGNOU January 2019 admission: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official webiste, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Register yourself” that appears in the applicant login area and fill the required registration details.

Step 3: Remember, enrollment number will be your username.

Step 4: While choosing your password it must be alphanumeric and between 8 to 16 characters long.

Step 5: After filling the mandatory information, click the “submit” button.

Step 6: Your username will be instantly sent to you via e-mail and SMS.

Do remember your username and password for subsequent login. Before proceeding for filling the form online the applicant must have their enrollment number and registered email ID and mobile number, if not then get it registered by contacting the concerned regional centre or by visiting the official website.

The interested learners can also take admission in the newly launched programmes by School of Health Sciences eg. Certificate in General Duty Assistance, Certificate in Geriatric Care Assistance, Certificate in Phlebotomy Assistance, and Certificate in Home Health Assistance.