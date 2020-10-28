IGNOU admission 2020 deadline for July session further extended

IGNOU admission 2020: Apply till October 31. File

IGNOU admission 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has extended the application deadline for admission for July session till October 31. Earlier, the last date to submit the form was on October 25. Interested, eligible candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in. The admission process was earlier extended on various occasions due to COVID-19 situations.

According to IGNOU, “this extension of the last date shall not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes, that is, MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all certificate and awareness programmes of six months duration or less.”

The last date for the submission of assignments for the TEE December exam has also been extended, and candidates can submit it till October 31. Assignments will be accepted via both online and offline exams.

Those who have not applied for far can follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on admissions

Step 3: Register using credentials

Step 4: Fill form, make payment

Once the admission form is submitted online, the students can track the progress of their admission. A message is sent on the mobile number and email ID registered with the system once admission is confirmed.

Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for one form. There is no fee applicable for reserved category candidates or one subject, from the second course or application onwards, they will have to pay fee, as per IGNOU.

