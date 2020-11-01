IGNOU admission 2020 deadline for July session extended again

IGNOU admission 2020: Apply at ignou.ac.in till November 15. File

IGNOU admission 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has extended the application deadline for admission for the July session till November 15. Earlier, the last date to submit the form was on October 31. Interested, eligible candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in. The admission process was earlier extended due to present COVID-19 situations.

According to IGNOU, “This extension of the last date shall not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes, that is, MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all certificate and awareness programmes of six months duration or less.”

IGNOU July admissions 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on admissions

Step 3: Register using credentials

Step 4: Fill form, make payment

Once the admission form is submitted online, the students can track the progress of their admission. A message is sent on the mobile number and email ID registered with the system once admission is confirmed.

The students belong to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200, however, there is no fee applicable for reserved category candidates.

