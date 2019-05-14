IGNOU admission 2019: Apply for UG, PG July programmes at ignou.ac.in, check courses offered

IGNOU UG, PG admissions 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission to over 150 courses bachelors and masters degree programmes for its July 2019 session. The candidates who are interested to apply for the courses must submit the online application form on the official website of the university — ignou.ac.in. The last date for submission of online admission form is July 15.

Programmes offered

Master’s degrees

Online Mode: Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Science(Food Nutrition); MA (Rural Development); Master of Science (Counselling and Family Therapy); Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM); MA (English); MA (Hindi); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work (Counseling); MA (Philosophy); MA (Economics); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Public Administration); MA (Sociology); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Psychology); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MA (Anthropology); MA (Development Studies); MA( Adult Education); MA (Gender & Development Studies); MA(Women and Gender Studies); MA (Distance Education); Master of Commerce (M.Com); MA (Translation Studies)

Offline mode: MA (Education)*; M.Com (F&T)*; M.Com (BP&CG)*; and M.Com (MA&FS)* in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Bachelor’s degrees

Online mode: Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Social Work (BSW); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); Bachelor of Arts (BA); Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com); Bachelor of Science (B.Sc)

Offline mode: B.Com (A&F)*; B.Com(CA&A)* and B.Com (F&CA)* in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India : BBA (Retailing).

The scheme of fee exemption to the SC/ST students would also be effective in July,2018 admission cycle for all academic programmes at Certificate level (advanced, under-graduate and post graduate; all academic programmes at Diploma level (advanced, under-graduate and post graduate) which are not part of undergraduate and master levels academic programme; Bachelor Preparatory Programmes (BPP); freshly registered in BDP (B.A.,B.Com,B.Sc.); freshly registered in BSW;BTS;BLIS and BCA.

The first time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the online admission system and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.

MA (Education) and Bachelor of Business Administration (Retailing)(BBARL) programmes are also on offer in ‘offline’ mode. Applicants can also download the complete details of all the above programmes from the IGNOU website. For more information about IGNOU Programmes and admission, an email may be sent to registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in.

PG DIPLOMA & DIPLOMA PROGRAMMES:

Online Mode: PG Diploma in Library Automation and Networking; Disaster Management; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Rural Development; Counselling and Family Therapy; Translation; International Business Operations; Environment and Sustainable Development; Analytical Chemistry; Applied Statistics; Journalism & Mass Communication; Audio Programme Production; Higher Education; Educational Technology; School Leadership and Management; Educational Management & Administration; Pre-Primary Education; Adult Education; Pharmaceutical Sales Management; Information Security; Intellectual Property Rights; Criminal Justice; Urban Planning & Development; Folklore & Culture Studies; Food Safety and Quality Management; Plantation Management; Book Publishing; Women’s & Gender Studies; Mental Health; Sustainability Science; Social Work (Counselling); Development Studies; Environmental and Occupational Health.

Online Mode: Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education; Nutrition & Health Education; Panchayat Level Administration & Development; Tourism Studies; Aquaculture; Creative Writing in English; Urdu; HIV and Family Education; BPO Finance & Accounting; Women Empowerment & Development; Para-legal Practice; Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables; Dairy Technology; Meat Technology; Production of Value Added Products from Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds; Fish Products Technology; Watershed Management; Retailing; Event Management.

CERTIFICATE PROGRAMMES

Online Mode: Advanced Certificate in Power Distribution Management; Information Security.

Online Mode: PG Certificate in Adult Education; Cyber Law; Patent Practice; Bangla-Hindi Translation; Malayalam-Hindi Translation; Agriculture Policy; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Information & Assistive Technologies for the Instructors of Visually Impaired; Geoinformatics; Acupuncture; Climate Change

Online Mode: Certificate in Visual Arts-Painting; Applied Arts; Performing Arts- Theatre Arts; Hindustani Music; Karnataka Music; Bharatanatyam; Arabic Language; French Language; Russian Language; Disaster Management; Environmental Studies; NGO Management; Business Skills; Teaching English; Functional English(basic level); Urdu Language; HIV & Family Education; Social Work & Criminal Justice System; Health Care Waste Management; Newborn & Infant Nursing; Maternal & Child Health Nursing; Home Based Health Care; Community Radio; Tourism Studies; Food & Nutrition; Nutrition & Child Care; Rural Development; Sericulture; Organic Farming; Water Harvesting & Management; Poultry Farming; Beekeeping; Human Rights; Consumer Protection; Co-operation, Cooperative Law & Business Laws; Anti Human Trafficking; International Humanitarian Law; Information Technology; Guidance; Communication & IT Skills; Laboratory Techniques; Teaching of Primary School Mathematics; Value Education; Energy Technology Management; Competency in Power Distribution; Library & Information Sciences; Life and Thought of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar; First Aid; Tribal Studies; Japanese Language; Korean Language & Culture; Spanish Language & Culture; German Language; Fashion Design; General Duty Assistance; Geriatric Care Assistance; Phlebotomy Assistance; Home Health Assistance;

OFFLINE Mode of Application: Community Health* (offered only to sponsored candidates)

APPRECIATION/AWARENESS LEVEL PROGRAMMES:

Online Mode: Appreciation Course on Environment; Appreciation Course on Population and Sustainable Development; Awareness Programme on Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables; Awareness Programme on Dairy Farming; Awareness Programme on Goods and Services Tax.

Offline Mode: IGNOU also invites application for admission to PG Specialization Diploma (Direct entry) in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM)*, Financial Management (PGDFM)*, Operations Management (PGDOM)*, Marketing Management (PGDMM)* and Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP)*.

Prospectus for the above mentioned programmes can be downloaded from IGNOU website link http://ignou.ac.in/userfiles/MBA-HandBook2019.pdf

The filled-in application is to be submitted along with requisite fee at the Regional Centre concerned.

Offline Mode: Applications are also invited for admission to MBA (Banking & Finance)* Programme, developed collaboratively by School of Management Studies, IGNOU and the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF), Mumbai.

In order to seek admission to this Programme, a candidate should: (a) be a graduate of not less than 3 year duration from a recognized University/Institution, (b) have passed the CAIIB examinations of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance, Mumbai and awarded the requisite qualification/credentials thereof by the Institute, and (c) have been working in the Banking or Financial Services Sector for a period of at least two years.

Student Handbook & Prospectus of MBA (Banking & Finance) can be downloaded from IGNOU website link http://ignou.ac.in/userfiles/MBA(B&F).pdf and submitted along with a DD of Rs. 1000/-, in addition to the Programme fee at the Regional centre. For detailed advertisement, please visit IGNOU website.

The Online Admission Portal of the University can be accessed at http://www.onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in

Last Date for applications

For Certificate Programmes: 15th July 2019

For all other Programmes: 31st July 2019

Note: Admission is in offline mode only for programmes marked with an asterisk (*), mentioned separately.