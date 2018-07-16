IGNOU admission 2018: Application submission date extended to July 31

IGNOU admission 2018: The earlier set deadline of July 15 has now been extended to July 31, 2018. The earlier set deadline of July 15 has now been extended to July 31, 2018.

IGNOU admission 2018: The last date for submission of online and offline application form for admission to masters/bachelors/diploma programmes, for the July-2018 session, has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The earlier set deadline of July 15 has now been extended to July 31, 2018. Those aspirants who are interested to apply for the courses must submit the form on the official website of the university, ignou.ac.in.

First time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the online admission system and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc. Applicants can also download the complete details of all the above programmes from the IGNOU website. For more information about IGNOU Programmes and admission, an email may be sent to registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU is also offering B.Com (A&F) and M.Com(F&T), B.Com(CA&A) and M.Com(BP&CG), B.Com(F&CA) and M.Com(MA&FS) in collaboration with the INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS OF INDIA, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Cost of the Prospectus : Rs. 750/- (add Rs. 50/- for getting by post).

