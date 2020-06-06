IGNOU activates link to submit assignment online

The last date to submit is June 15 (Representational image/Getty) The last date to submit is June 15 (Representational image/Getty)

To ensure that the academic calendar is not affected despite the lockdown, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started submitting the project work from its students in the online mode. Earlier, learners had to submit a hard copy with their respective academic centres. The link has been activated and the last date to submit the application is June 15.

“The learners may ensure that while submitting the final project through Online Mode, the Proposal Proforma is duly approved in original, along with “Synopsis” and Bio-data of the project guide and originality certificate is duly signed by both the Student and the Project Guide with a date to be incorporated (wherever applicable),” read the official notice by IGNOU.

IGNOU application submission: How to apply

Step 1: Visit ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online project upload’ link under ‘alert’

Step 3: A New page will open

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to upload project’

Step 5: Read instructions, click check box

Step 6: Upload documents, submit

Candidates will also have to submit the following documents along with assignment –

— Title of the project report/dissertation/internship/field work

— Name of the Learner

— Programme Code

— Enrolment Number

— Regional Centre Code

— Course Code(s)/of attached project

— Mobile number and e-mail ID

In case the project report is not found in order, it will be returned to the student for resubmission after correction or completion as per rules.

The learners are required to obtain digitally approval in prescribed proforma of the guide/supervisor through e-mail before submitting the project online. For seeking the approval of synopsis, the project proposal can be forwarded to the concerned regional centre at http://www.ignou.ac.in > Regional Network > Regional Centre’s or concerned School at http://www.ignou.ac.in > about IGNOU > School of Studies, as per the official notice.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has recently launched new courses to be offered in online mode. The new offerings by IGNOU in the digital space include MA in Hindi, MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies, certificate course in Arabic, certificate in Information Technology, certificate programme in Library and Information Science.

