IGNCA will be shifted as part of Central Vista revamp

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) will be shifted to where Jamnagar House is located and one of the 10 office buildings will come up in its place, as per the Central Vista revamp plan.

Architect and planner Bimal Patel, whose firm HCP Design has been awarded the contract to redevelop Central Vista, said the cultural space will be shifted to the 15-acre space in Jamnagar House, where hutments are located at the moment.

IGNCA is currently located opposite the National Museum on the Central Vista. After the shift, it will be built opposite the Hyderabad House. The facade of the new IGNCA building will also complement Hyderabad House.

Sources say the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has written to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to change the land use of the space, where IGNCA is located, from socio-cultural activity to office space.

IGNCA was built in the late 1980s after an international jury that included British architect James Sterling and Japanese architect Fumihiko Maki and India’s A P Kanvinde and B V Doshi was instituted. The jury picked American architect Ralph Lerner’s design.

Sources said the request to change land use of hutments, which are being used as offices, adjacent the North and South Block from office space to residential has also been made to accommodate the new residences of the Vice-President and the Prime Minister.

According to the plan, the Vice-President’s residence will shift from near the National Museum to north of the North Block; the PMO and PM’s residence will be built near the South Block. Communication to change land use of the green area next to Parliament House, which currently has a parking space, to office space has also been sent to DDA. The change is expected in two to three months.

Ministry officials said a competition to come up with a design for the New India Gardens on the bank of the Yamuna beyond the Purana Qila will also be held. The Gardens are at the planning stage but will be made to commemorate 75 years of Independence in 2022.

