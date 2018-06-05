IGCSE, IB board students can use ‘predicted’ scores for admission

Students of IGCSE and IB boards — compared with the class X board — who appear for the May-June series of the exam get their results by August, way past the admission deadline. (Represenatational Image) Students of IGCSE and IB boards — compared with the class X board — who appear for the May-June series of the exam get their results by August, way past the admission deadline. (Represenatational Image)

Student of IGCSE and IB boards seeking admission to junior colleges in the city can now apply with their predicted score. A notification from the state school education department has instructed the deputy directors to provide provisional admissions to such students based on the predicted score.

Students of IGCSE and IB boards — compared with the class X board — who appear for the May-June series of the exam get their results by August, way past the admission deadline. Earlier, the students were considered in a special round after all other admission rounds were over. “So they would be eligible for admissions to leftover seats,” said an official from the education department. Predicted marks are tentative scores that a student is likely to get in the exam and could vary in the final result.

The new system would lead to confusion, said the official. “The new notification overturns the 2016 government resolution for conducting a special round for inclusion of IGCSE and IB board students in the admission process once their results are out,” he said.

“In Mumbai, admissions are very competitive and applicants often tie for a single seat. In such cases, marks are tie-breakers. If we allot seats based on predicted marks and the mark turns out to be lower than expected, it would be unfair to the other students who lost the seat,” the official added.

The notification specifies that the admissions must be provisional and confirmed only after the actual results are declared.

