IELTS scam: Three from education consultancy firm in Gujarat held for forging IELTS marksheets

August 13, 2022 9:26:48 pm
Three persons associated with an overseas education consultancy firm in Ahmedabad in Gujarat were arrested on Saturday for allegedly forging marksheets to help students secure admission in institutes abroad, Gujarat police said.
An owner of the office of the firm identified as Uniworld Education in Ahmedabad and his two associates have been arrested for changing marks in subjects like English, in which good scores are needed to get admission abroad, an official said.
“The accused were involved in making fake marksheets of students planning to go abroad to pursue studies. They were changing marks in subjects like English, scores of which need to be high for securing admission,” Inspector Sumit Rajput of Ellisbridge police station said.
“During the raid conducted at the premises of the coaching centre on a tip off, we recovered 31 marksheets of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board and Saurashtra University for BBE course,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The trio would first get original marksheets of the students wishing to go abroad, then take out the logo with signature from the original marksheets and paste them on the fake marksheets to make them appear original, Rajput said.
Accused Manish Zaveri, Jitendra Thakor and Nirav Wakharia were booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467, 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.”The accused were charging hefty amounts for this work. We have seized Rs 23.75 lakh cash, computer sets, mobile phones etc in the raid,” Rajput informed.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Latest News
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
NID foundation, Chandigarh University create Guinness Record for largest human formation of waving national flag
People with disabilities turn muse for couturiers at FDCI x Tamana NGO fashion show
BJYM will hold history classes for those questioning RSS’ contribution to freedom struggle: Tejasvi Surya
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha appreciated by the Academy, makers says ‘we’re immensely humbled’
This is just a stepping stone into a new era in my professional boxing career: Vijender
Spending on health, education can’t be freebies: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin
Mark Ruffalo defends excessive Marvel content, takes a dig on Star Wars: ‘You get the same version…’
BCI raps Prashant Bhushan, says no one has authority to ridicule SC, its judges and judiciary
Why India doesn’t need to worry about polio case in NY
Gujarat: 108 more cattle dead, Lumpy Skin Disease toll rises to 3,268