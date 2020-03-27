Ideathon to fight solution to coronavirus begins, winner to get up to 40 lakh

The two-day ideathon will begin at 6 pm today. (Representational image) The two-day ideathon will begin at 6 pm today. (Representational image)

Students, innovators and entrepreneurs will participate in a two-day ideathon to come up with solutions for coronavirus, in a challenge called #IndiaFightsCorona. Organised by AICTE and Ministry of HRD, reportedly over 40,000 have enrolled for the online event. The candidates will have to go through the process of idea validation, refinement, solution generation and evaluation, pitching and assessment. Most innovative and impactful ideas will get Rs 2 lakh each for students and educators, as separate categories.

Amazon Web Series (AWS) will award cloud credits worth $5000 to the winning team to build the solution and will take it to the market. Additionally, Rs 5 lakh will also be awarded to the winners. Selected participants will be considered for innovation grants up to Rs 40 lakh, funding and incubation support.

Meanwhile, several educational institutes across the globe have offered the government to use their vacant buildings as facilities to house people. Researchers at various institutes are also working to find a solution. A research team at IIT Delhi has found a new method to test coronavirus in rapid and cost-effective ways. IIT Kanpur has developed portable incubators to marry the supply with demand.

A group of researchers at the IIT Guwahati is working to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus pandemic as well as rapid detection and portable diagnostic kits for various viruses and microorganisms.

Students from IIT Kharagpur have created videos in 12 regional Indian languages to ensure awareness. Students have so far created videos in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

Coronaviurs is a pandemic which has affected the globe. In India, the cases have reached 724 as of March 27. While 66 have recovered, 17 have died in India due to the coronavirus. Most casualities have been observed from Italy at 8,215 followed by Spain at 4,365, China at 3,169, Iran at 2,234 and France at 1,696. Globally, the casualties have spiked to 24,057 and the number of cases crossed 5 lakh.

