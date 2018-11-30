ICWAI CMA admit cards 2018: Download foundation, intermediate and final exam hall ticket at icmai.in

ICWAI CMA admit cards 2018: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), formerly known as the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants (ICWAI) has activated the admit card link for the foundation, intermediate and final Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams 2018. To download the admit card of CMA 2018, the candidates have to log in to icmai.in.

The exam for foundation course will be held from December 10 to 13, 2018 while Inter and Final will be from December 10 to 17, 2018.

ICWAI CMA admit cards 2018: How to download

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘student’ tab

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Click on the ‘examination’ link.

Step 5: Select Foundation / Intermediate / Final link

Step 6: Enter your details and download the CMA admit card

Candidates have to carry their admit cards along with ID card at the exam hall.