ICSI to declare CSEET October exam result 2026 on November 15 at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CSEET October 2026 results on November 15 at 2 pmOctober 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu.

According to the institute, the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result will be accompanied by an individual candidate’s subject-wise breakup of marks, which will be made available on the institute’s website.

The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be uploaded immediately after the declaration of results. Candidates will be able to download the document for their reference and records. ICSI has clarified that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to candidates.