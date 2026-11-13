ICSI to declare CSEET October exam result 2026 on November 15 at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CSEET October 2026 results on November 15 at 2 pmOctober 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu.
According to the institute, the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result will be accompanied by an individual candidate’s subject-wise breakup of marks, which will be made available on the institute’s website.
The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be uploaded immediately after the declaration of results. Candidates will be able to download the document for their reference and records. ICSI has clarified that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to candidates.
ICSI CSEET Result 2026: How to check
Candidates can follow these steps to download their CSEET October 2026 results:
Step 1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
Step 2. Click on the ICSI CSEET Result 2026 link available on the homepage.
Step 3. A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their login credentials.
Step 4. Submit the required details.
Step 5. The CSEET result will appear on the screen.
Step 6. Check the subject-wise marks and download the result-cum-marks statement.
Step 7. Take a printout and retain a copy for future reference.
Candidates are advised to check their marks carefully and retain the downloaded statement for subsequent admission-related requirements.
Following the declaration of the October 2026 results, candidates who qualify the entrance test can proceed to the next stage of the Company Secretary course, as per the admission requirements prescribed by ICSI.
The next CSEET examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 1 to February 4, 2027. The online submission of enrolment applications, along with the requisite examination fee, will commence on November 16, 2026.