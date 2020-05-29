ICSI to conduct online classes for CSEET aspirants

The online classes will begin from June 1. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The online classes will begin from June 1. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct online classes for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) aspirants. The classes will begin from June 1. “The schedule of online CSEET classes and link will be shared at registered email Id’s of students registered for CSEET,” the institute’s release mentioned.

The online classes will be conducted on subjects- Business Communication, Current Affairs, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic & Business Environment.

The CS Executive exam which was scheduled on May 28, will now be held on July 17. The candidates can apply till June 15.

The CSEET was introduced earlier this year as a mandatory entrance exam for registration to the executive programme. “CSEET has been introduced keeping in view the diverse academic standards of students seeking admission in the Company Secretary course, to attract meritorious students and to test their aptitude for the Company Secretary profession.”

The institute also made a huge change in the curriculum by introducing subjects like law, economics in the existing syllabus.

