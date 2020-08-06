ICSI to conduct CS CSEET from home, check exam date, new paper pattern

ICSI CS CSEET 2020 to be held on August 29 online. Representational image/ gettyimages.in ICSI CS CSEET 2020 to be held on August 29 online. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

ICSI CS CSEET 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the first CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Saturday, August 29 through remote proctored mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “All eligible candidates would be allowed to appear for the test through laptop or desktop from home or any such other convenient place. However, the candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile) or tablet etc,” the ICSI said in an official statement.

The institute has also made some changes to the paper pattern. “The computer-based MCQ portion of the online test forming part of the CSEET shall remain the same as per the existing structure of the CSEET, but the viva voice portion will not be applicable for the first CSEET and accordingly paper 4 will carry a total of 50 marks, which will contain questions on current affairs, presentation and communication skills,” as per ICSI.

Paper pattern of online CSEET 2020

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 7, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

The ICSI, in the meantime, is also conducting online classes. It has also launched a couple of online courses. ICSI is offering free coaching and crash courses for those who wish to have to appear for the CS online exams. The online classes are conducted on subjects — Business Communication, Current Affairs, Legal Aptitude, and Logical Reasoning, Economic & Business Environment.

