ICSI revamps syllabus, introduces entrance exam and interdisciplinary subjects

ICSI makes entrance exam mandatory (Representational image) ICSI makes entrance exam mandatory (Representational image)

The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) has revamped the curriculum for the CS course. As per the new rule, a 24-month training of soft skills including managerial and leadership capacities will be introduced. Further, the one-month executive development programme (EDP) will train candidates in soft skills as well as IT skills. A 21-month practical training with industry and practical company secretary training will be mandatory for students.

The commission has also reduced the minimum gap between the date of registration and date of examination from nine months to six months for appearing in all modules and from six months to four months for appearing in any one module of the executive or professional programme.

Subjects including law, economics, etc, will also be added to the curriculum. “To strengthen the Company Secretary course curriculum at the executive and professional level, the new regulations prescribe for the constitution of an academic committee, to give macro perspective to the syllabus, training and examination on various parameters including legal, economic and business aspects,” claims ICSI.

A mandatory entrance test — Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) — has been introduced as the qualifying test for registration to the executive programme. “CSEET has been introduced keeping in view the diverse academic standards of students seeking admission in the Company Secretary course, to attract meritorious students and to test their aptitude for the Company Secretary profession,” the ICSI stated in a written statement.

Among other announcements is a mandatory requirement for completion of Professional Development Credit Hours for elevation from ACS to FCS membership, Know Your Member (KYM) declaration and Certificate of Living for the members, concessional fee for physically challenged and senior citizens who are 70 years or above.

