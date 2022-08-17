ICSI Company Secretaries result Date and Time: Professional and executive programme result to be declared on August 25

Updated: August 17, 2022 9:01:12 pm
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that the result for company secretaries examinations for professional programme and executive programme June, 2022 session will be declared at 11 am and 2 pm respectively on August 25 (Thursday). The result will be available at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.
According to the official announcement, the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will also be made available on the website immediately after declaration of the result.
Candidates of executive programme examination can download their e-result cum-marks statement immediately after the declaration of result from ICSI’s official website — icsi.edu — for their reference and records and no result cum-marks statement in physical form will be issued. However, hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates of professional programme examination.
Meanwhile, the ICSI has announced that the validity of the July 2021 CSEET result has now been extended from July 20 to January 20, 2023. This decision was taken keeping in mind that due to the Covid pandemic, CBSE conducted their class 12 examination in two terms this year, and students who were enrolled in Class 12 when they had taken the CSEET in July 2021 would have lost a year due to the delayed result of their term 2 exams.
Subscriber Only Stories
ICSI had also recently released result of the Company Secretary (CS) foundation programme May exams 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 exams.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham
Karnataka polytechnic college eyes pact with Athens State University for offering twinning degrees
‘106 out of 1,00,000’: Deaths by PM2.5 in Delhi well above global median, study finds
Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next
Your Daily Wrap: BJP drops big names in top body rejig; MHA contradicts minister’s ‘flats for Rohingyas’ statement; and more
Nayanthara’s vacation photos with husband Vignesh is stirring our wanderlust; check them out
Durand Cup 2022: Manipur edition begins with Imphal derby, Mumbai City debut on the cards
Bengaluru: Stabbed policewoman discharged from hospital
Shehnaaz Gill begs to not be called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif anymore: ‘Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar de’
SC asks Unitech board to upload on its website timeline for completion of stalled projects
Rudy Giuliani facing grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
She Hulk Attorney At Law first reviews: ‘Funniest MCU show ever’