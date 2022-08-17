scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

ICSI Company Secretaries result Date and Time: Professional and executive programme result to be declared on August 25

The result will be available at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu. It will be announced for Company Secretaries Examinations for Professional Programme and Executive programme June, 2022 session will be declared at 11 am and 2 pm respectively on August 25 (Thursday).

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 17, 2022 9:01:12 pm
ICSI, ICSI notification, ICSI resultsMeanwhile, the ICSI has announced that the validity of the July 2021 CSEET result has now been extended from July 20 to January 20, 2023. (Representative image)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that the result for company secretaries examinations for professional programme and executive programme June, 2022 session will be declared at 11 am and 2 pm respectively on August 25 (Thursday). The result will be available at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

According to the official announcement, the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will also be made available on the website immediately after declaration of the result.

Candidates of executive programme examination can download their e-result cum-marks statement immediately after the declaration of result from ICSI’s official website — icsi.edu — for their reference and records and no result cum-marks statement in physical form will be issued. However, hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates of professional programme examination.

Meanwhile, the ICSI has announced that the validity of the July 2021 CSEET result has now been extended from July 20 to January 20, 2023. This decision was taken keeping in mind that due to the Covid pandemic, CBSE conducted their class 12 examination in two terms this year, and students who were enrolled in Class 12 when they had taken the CSEET in July 2021 would have lost a year due to the delayed result of their term 2 exams.

ICSI had also recently released result of the Company Secretary (CS) foundation programme May exams 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 exams.

