ICSI Result 2021: CS professional results declared; check how to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS results 2021 for the CS Professional exams today, i.e. February 25, 2022. The result as well as the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks are now available on the official website — icsi.edu.

The CS executive exams 2021 were held between December 21-December 29, 2021 and the CS Professional exam 2021 took place between December 21-December 30, 2021.

CS results 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

Step 2: Search for the link that reads ‘CS December 2021 Results’ on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your login credentials such as CS registration number and password.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) examinations will be uploaded on the website of the institute — icsi.edu — immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.

Next exams for the executive programme and professional programme will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2022, for which online examination enrollment form, together with the requisite examination fee shall be submitted from February 26, 2022, as per ICSI’s official notification.