ICSI releases revised exams dates for CS executive, professional programmes

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Exam Date Dec 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the revised dates for the postponed Company Secretaries (CS) exams for the executive programme and professional programme exams. The new date sheet is released at icsi.edu.in.

The exams which were to begin from December 20 will now start from December 31 onwards. The exams will conclude on January 3 instead of December 24. Candidates will also have to download new admit cards which will be available from December 26 onwards at the official website.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Exam Date Dec 2019:

The exams like several others were postponed due to ongoing protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country. Check the list of exams postponed over CAA protest. The ICSI CS foundation exam comprises of eight papers, at the professional level one needs to appear for nine papers.

From this year onwards, the ICSI has decided to conduct OMR-based exams for three subjects of CS executive programme under new syllabus, namely, tax laws, corporate and management accounting, and financial and strategic management. In case of any query, candidates can connect with the officials at 120-4082125 or email at academics@icsi.edu.

