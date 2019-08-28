ICSI registrations closing for August 31: Check how to apply, new syllabus, exam dates

ICSI registration 2019: The registration process for admission to the Company Secretary (CS) course provided by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is on. Interested candidates can apply at the official email id, icsi.edu.

Advertising

The application process which started from June will be closing on August 31 while new registrations will begin from September 1 and will close on November 30. The new syllabus will begin from September 1.

In video| What is causing India’s economic slowdown?

From this year onwards, the ICSI has decided to conduct OMR-based exams for three subjects of CS executive programme under new syllabus, namely, tax laws, corporate and management accounting, and financial and strategic management.

ICSI registration 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official id, icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘registration for CS’ under ‘online services’ Step 3: Click on ‘foundation/executive registrations’

Step 4: Click on new registration and fill the form

Step 5: Generate a unique id and make payment

Step 6: Click on proceed, take a print out

Advertising

ICSI registration 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 12000; students who also require remit need to pay Rs 1000 as a pre-exam fee.

In case of any query, candidates can connect with the officials at 120-4082125 or email at academics@icsi.edu.