ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2022: When and where to check

ICSI CS Professional, executive result 2022: The professional result will be declared at 11 am and the executive result will be released at 2 pm. The individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will also be made available on the website immediately after declaration of the result.

Candidates should note that no result cum-marks statement in physical form will be issued.

ICSI CS Professional, executive result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the result for company secretaries examinations for professional programme and executive programme June, 2022 session tomorrow i;e August 25. The result will be available at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

Candidates of executive programme examination can download their e-result cum-marks statement immediately after the declaration of result from ICSI’s official website — icsi.edu. Click on the result link on the homepage. Enter login credentials mentioned on your admit card. Click on submit to view your result.  

Candidates should note that no result cum-marks statement in physical form will be issued. However, hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates of professional programme examination.

Meanwhile, the ICSI has announced that the validity of the July 2021 CSEET result has now been extended from July 20 to January 20, 2023. This decision was taken keeping in mind that due to the Covid pandemic, CBSE conducted their class 12 examination in two terms this year, and students who were enrolled in Class 12 when they had taken the CSEET in July 2021 would have lost a year due to the delayed result of their term 2 exams.

 

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 04:18:03 pm
