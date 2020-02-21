ICSI professional, executive programme result date and time

ICSI result: Check at icsi.edu (Representational image) ICSI result: Check at icsi.edu (Representational image)

ICSI professional, executive programme result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced to declare the result for the company secretaries professional programme and executive programme on February 25, Tuesday. Those who appeared in the exam in December can check their result at its official website icsi.edu.

While the result for the professional exams will be declared at 11 am, that of the executive programme will be announced at 2 pm, as per the official statement. Candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will also be available along with the result. To pass the exam, one needs to obtain at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and also 50 per cent marks in aggregate in all subjects.

ICSI professional, executive programme result: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link (to be activated on scheduled time)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear in the dashboard

ICSI recently declared the result for ICSI CS foundation courses. Bhopal’s Manya Shrivastava topped the exam followed by Gujarat’s Ruchi Rakesh Agarwal and Indore’s Shruti Nagar. A total of 67.14 per cent of students who appeared for the exam, passed it.

The ICSI has also announced to make changes in its syllabus to make it more contemporary. As per the new rule, two-year soft skill training, the one-month executive development programme (EDP) and 21-month industry training will be mandatory for students among other changes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd