ICSI postpones CS Executive, Professional exams, check revised dates

ICSI CS exams 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the Company Secretaries (CS) examinations for the Executive Programme and Professional programme scheduled to be conducted on December 20 and 21, 2019.

Meanwhile, the revised dates for the examinations have not been announced. “Revised dates of the exam in respect of above-mentioned papers will be announced later on. Examinations will be held as per regular schedule from December 23, 2019 onwards as per the time-table at all examination centres across the country and abroad,” the release mentioned.

The examination for the Executive Programme (New Syllabus) will be conducted on December 27, 28 and 29.

The CS Foundation examinations will be conducted from June 8 to June 9 and CS Executive examinations from June 1 to June 10, 2019

The ICSI CS foundation exam comprises of eight papers, at the professional level one needs to appear for nine papers.

The CS admit card will consist of the name of the candidate, photo, exam date, exam centre, time, registration number and medium of the exam.

