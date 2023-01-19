scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
ICSI elects new president, vice-president for 2023

The new ICSI President Manish Gupta has been associated with the profession of Company Secretaries for the last 18 years, as a Practicing Company Secretary. 

New president and vice president of icsiThey will be serving for the current year 2023. (Image credits - ICSI)
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today appointed CS Manish Gupta as the president and CS B Narasimhan as the vice president of the institute. They will be serving for the current year 2023.

CS Manish Gupta is a law graduate and has a master’s degree in commerce. He has been associated with the profession of Company Secretaries for the last 18 years, as a Practicing Company Secretary. 

CS B Narasimhan is a postgraduate in economics and a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and has over 4 decades of experience in corporate law and management with a special emphasis on the capital market.   

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. The Institute focuses on education for students of the company secretaries course and sets the best quality standards for CS members.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 17:58 IST
