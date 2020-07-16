ICSI merges CS June exams with December due to coronaviurs

ICSI CS June exams will not be held separately (Representational image) ICSI CS June exams will not be held separately (Representational image)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to merge the Company Secretaries (CS) June 2020 session exams with the CS December 2020 exams. This will be applicable for all exams including foundation, executive (old and new syllabus), professional (old and new syllabus ), and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) course.

The ICSI in an official statement said, with increasing Coronavirus cases in the country, the bigger challenge is ensuring the well-being of all. The health and safety of our stakeholders have always been paramount at ICSI. In view of Covid-19 outbreak, the lockdown restrictions, and social distancing norms, we have decided to merge the June Examination with December 2020 Examinations.

ICSI exam for the June session which has been merged with the December 2020 exam will commence from December 21. The detailed schedule is not out yet and will be released separately. Those students who have already applied for June exams may not apply for December separately, as per the official notice.

Candidates who have not enrolled for ICSI Examinations June 2020 session can also enroll by submitting an online exam form July 26 till September 25 without a late fee and up till October 9 with a late fee. A separate announcement will be released in relation to examinations for Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) students.

The decision has been taken after postponing the exam several times. ICSI had The Institute had earlier postponed the June exams to July and then further to August. Earlier, ICAI had adopted for a similar move for the ICAI CA exams which too are held twice a year. For 2020, the ICAI decided to merge the May attempt with that of November.

