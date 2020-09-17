ICSI likely to conduct next CSEET on November 21, check schedule

ICSI CSEET will be held on November 21. Representational image/ file

ICSI CSEET exams 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is likely to conduct the executive courses entrance exam – CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 21. The application process for the CSEET will be continued till October 27, the candidates can apply through the website- icsi.edu.

The result for the CSEET exam which was conducted in August has been released. A total of 77.24 per cent candidates are declared successful. The result is available at icsi.edu. Candidates can download an online marksheet will on the same day. The mark sheet carries the subject-wise break up of the marks obtained by each student.

The CSEET was introduced earlier this year as a mandatory entrance exam for registration to the executive programme. According to the new paper pattern, the computer-based MCQ portion of the online test forming part of the CSEET shall remain the same as per the existing structure of the CSEET, but the viva voice portion will not be applicable for the first CSEET and accordingly paper 4 will carry a total of 50 marks, which will contain questions on current affairs, presentation and communication skills, as per ICSI.

