ICSI launches 100% free-waiver scheme for students from J&K, Ladakh

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) launched a special fee waiver scheme for the students of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh for registration to CS foundation and CS executive programme. The scheme will be effective from September 1.

Launching the scheme, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament, Ladakh said, “This initiative will immensely contribute towards bringing the students of Ladakh to the mainstream”.

Informing about the scheme, CS Ranjeet Pandey, President, ICSI said, “We are hopeful that this initiative shall open doors of education and opportunity for the youth of the region”.

Eligibility: Students belonging to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh who have cleared class 12 or equivalent or bachelor’s degree or equivalent shall be eligible for fee waiver while registering for CS foundation programme and CS executive programme, respectively.

Understanding the need for an infrastructural base to connect with the students, ICSI has also requested to Namgyal to facilitate setting up of ICSI Study Centre at the University of Ladakh.

Furthermore, ICSI intends to associate with the University of Ladakh to award “ICSI Signature Award” to the topper in the bachelor’s degree examinations in Commerce. The ICSI Signature Award is comprising of a gold medal and a certificate. Besides, the top three students of the B.Com examinations are eligible for a full waiver of fee payable at the time of registration to the executive programme stage of Company Secretaryship Course.