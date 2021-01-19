ICSI elects Nagendra D Rao as new president

Nagendra D. Rao is the new president of ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has today elected Nagendra D Rao as its new president. Rao is a law graduate from the University of Mumbai and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce. Rao was elected to the central council for the term 2019-2022 and served as vice-president last year.

According to ICSI, “With over 15 years of experience in corporate sector, he specialises in corporate and securities laws, capital markets transactions, business planning, mergers and acquisitions, financial restructuring, strategic investment, funds planning and arrangement etc. Prior to setting up his whole-time practice, he has also worked in multinational companies.”

Rao was a member of the central taxes, corporate laws and GST committee of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the year 2018-19. He was a member of the corporate affairs and taxation committee of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce during the period 2000 – 2004.

Also, Devendra V Deshpande was elected as the vice-president of the institute.