scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

ICSI extends validity of July 2021 CSEET results by 6 months; check new deadline here

The validity of the July 2021 CSEET result has now been extended from July 20 to January 20, 2023 after CBSE requested ICSI to do so for students whose class 12 result was delayed due to Covid pandemic.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 25, 2022 7:48:28 pm
CSEET, ICSI, CSEET July 2021CSEET July 2021: CBSE had requested ICSI to extend the validity for students. (Representative image. Source: PIxabay)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the validity of the CSEET programme for Class 12 students who cleared their CSEET in July 2021. The validity of the July 2021 CSEET result has now been extended from July 20 to January 20, 2023.

This decision was taken keeping in mind that due to the Covid pandemic, CBSE conducted their class 12 examination in two terms this year, and students who were enrolled in Class 12 when they had taken the CSEET in July 2021 would have lost a year due to the delayed result of their term 2 exams.

Read |ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET July 2022 result released at icsi.edu

Keeping this in mind, CBSE had requested ICSI to extend the validity for students. Now, according to this latest announcement, students have time till January 20, 2023 to submit the mandatory Class 12 pass certificate for registering in the Company Secretary Executive Programme.

Meanwhile, ICSI had recently released result of the Company Secretary (CS) foundation programme May exams 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 exams. The CSEET exam was conducted on July 9, in an online mode through remote proctoring. This year, in the CSEET exam, overall 68.1 per cent students qualified the exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their score cards at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?

Candidates who are not satisfied with their result can apply for rechecking. In order to apply for the verification of marks through an offline mode, candidates will be required to download the application form available on the website and send it via speed or registered post, with duly filled details and the requisite fee. The fee can be paid either by way of demand draft favouring “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi; or in cash at the Regional/Chapter/Noida Office.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic
Opinion

Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
On his birth anniversary

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement