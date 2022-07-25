ICSI extends validity of July 2021 CSEET results by 6 months; check new deadline here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the validity of the CSEET programme for Class 12 students who cleared their CSEET in July 2021. The validity of the July 2021 CSEET result has now been extended from July 20 to January 20, 2023.

This decision was taken keeping in mind that due to the Covid pandemic, CBSE conducted their class 12 examination in two terms this year, and students who were enrolled in Class 12 when they had taken the CSEET in July 2021 would have lost a year due to the delayed result of their term 2 exams.

Keeping this in mind, CBSE had requested ICSI to extend the validity for students. Now, according to this latest announcement, students have time till January 20, 2023 to submit the mandatory Class 12 pass certificate for registering in the Company Secretary Executive Programme.

Meanwhile, ICSI had recently released result of the Company Secretary (CS) foundation programme May exams 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 exams. The CSEET exam was conducted on July 9, in an online mode through remote proctoring. This year, in the CSEET exam, overall 68.1 per cent students qualified the exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their score cards at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their result can apply for rechecking. In order to apply for the verification of marks through an offline mode, candidates will be required to download the application form available on the website and send it via speed or registered post, with duly filled details and the requisite fee. The fee can be paid either by way of demand draft favouring “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi; or in cash at the Regional/Chapter/Noida Office.