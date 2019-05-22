ICSI CS admit card for June 2019 exam: How to download

ICSI CS admit card 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS Foundation Programme, Executive and Professional Programme. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website — icsi.edu or icsi.indiaeducation.net.

Advertising

The ICSI will conduct CS examination at over 100 centres in India and Dubai. The CS Foundation examinations will be conducted from June 8 to June 9 and CS Executive examinations from June 1 to June 10, 2019. The exam timing, centre details etc are provided on the admit card.

Apart from the admit card, candidates have to also carry their student identity card to the examination centre. In case, the hall ticket does not bear the photograph of the examinee, he/ she have to affix their photograph on the card and get it attested by a gazetted officer or a member of ICSI.

Read | ICSI syllabus

ICSI CS admit card 2019, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘announcement for students section’

Step 3: Click on the admit card link for the relevant programme

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 6: Enter your 17 digit registration number

Step 7: The admit card will be displayed

Step 8: Download and take a print out

The ICSI CS foundation exam comprises of eight papers, at professional level one needs to appear for nine papers. Check details here.