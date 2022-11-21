scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

ICSI CSEET results declared; here’s how to check

ICSI CSEET Results Declared: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website– isci.edu

isci.edu, ICSI, Institute of Company Secretaries of India, CSEET, CS Executive Entrance Test, ICSI CSEET results declared, ICSI CSEET results announcedICSI CSEET Results Declared: The exams were held on November 12 and 14 (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

ICSI CSEET Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today announced the results for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website– isci.edu

The exams for the November session were held on November 12 and 14. The exam was originally supposed to be held on November 12 but was conducted again on November 14 as technical glitches were faced on November 12.

ICSI CSEET Results: How to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website– icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link appearing on the website

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

CSEET usually has a viva voce of 15 Minutes on “Presentation and Communication Skills” but this year it was removed as the exam was conducted in Remote Proctored Mode. Candidates shall be declared ‘pass’ in CSEET on securing 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Once the candidate passes CSEET, they can register for the executive programme. CSEET is held four times a year.

