ICSI CSEET results to be announced on November 21

ICSI CSEET Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 21 at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website– icsi.edu

The CSEET were held on November 12 and 14. The results will be declared along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break up of marks. No physical copy of result-cum-marks will be issued to the candidates.

ICSI CSEET Results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, password, etc…

Step 4: View your result and download it for future reference

The test was originally meant to be conducted only on November 12 but due to technical glitches it was conducted on November 14 as well. CSEET was conducted through Remote Proctored Mode instead of being conducted from test centres. Remote Proctored Mode allowed the candidates to appear for the test using their laptops/ personal computers.

The candidates who suffered technical difficulties on November 12 and did not appear for the test on November 14 were considered to be absent. The viva voce portion was removed for CSEET in view of the Remote Proctored Mode.