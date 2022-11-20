scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

ICSI CSEET results to be announced on November 21

ICSI CSEET Results: Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website- icsi.edu.

icsi.edu, ICSI, Institute of Company Secretaries of India, CSEET, CS Executive Entrance Test, ICSI CSEET results declared, ICSI results for November 2022 exam declaredICSI CSEET Results: The exam were held on two days- November 12 and 14. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

ICSI CSEET Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 21 at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website– icsi.edu

Read |ICSI CSEET 2023 registration process begins; exam to be held in January

The CSEET were held on November 12 and 14. The results will be declared along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break up of marks. No physical copy of result-cum-marks will be issued to the candidates.

ICSI CSEET Results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar rowPremium
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar row
Apple iPad 2022 review: The budget iPad now has more ammunitionPremium
Apple iPad 2022 review: The budget iPad now has more ammunition
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, password, etc…

Step 4: View your result and download it for future reference

The test was originally meant to be conducted only on November 12 but due to technical glitches it was conducted on November 14 as well. CSEET was conducted through Remote Proctored Mode instead of being conducted from test centres. Remote Proctored Mode allowed the candidates to appear for the test using their laptops/ personal computers.

The candidates who suffered technical difficulties on November 12 and did not appear for the test on November 14 were considered to be absent. The viva voce portion was removed for CSEET in view of the Remote Proctored Mode.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 08:04:36 pm
Next Story

Craving momos? Try this healthy, guilt-free recipe of palak atta momos

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement