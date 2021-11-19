ICSI CSEET result to be released today: Here’s how to check scorecard

ICSI CSEET 2021 result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 result today at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at icsi.edu.

The CSEET exam was conducted by the ICSI on November 13 through remote proctored mode. The candidates who could not successfully appear in the CSEET on November 13 were given another chance to appear in the exam on November 14.

Steps to check the CSEET 2021 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Submit the CSEET registration number and date of birth

Step 3: Check your subject-wise marks, download

The first session of CSEET 2021 was held on July 10 and July 11 in an online remote mode. In the July session, 64.14 per cent of candidates were declared pass by ICSI.

Meanwhile, the December session CS exams for foundation, executive and professional programmes will be held in December and January. The CS Foundation exam will be held on January 3 and 4 in computer-based test (CBT) mode through remote proctoring. The exams will be held in four batches each day. The CS executive and professional exam will be held from December 21-30. The exams will be held in a single session from 2 pm -5 pm.