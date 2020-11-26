ICSI CSEET result announced, here’s how to check

ICSI CSEET result at icsi.edu (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

ICSI CSEET result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today at 2 pm. The exam was held on November 21 and 22.

The exam was held amid COVID precautions. The institute claims to have set-up new exam centres to ensure students do not have to travel much for the exam. ICSI claims to have added 45 new exam centres in addition to existing 172 centres. Those who appeared for the exam can follow these steps to check result –

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available

The CSEET is a 200 marks exam with 140 questions. To pass the exam, candidates need to pass 50 per cent marks in aggregate as well as 40 per cent marks in each paper.

