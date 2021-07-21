ICSI CSEET Result 2021 today: How to check result at icsi.edu

The CSEET 2021 entrance test was held on July 10 and July 11 in an online remote mode. The result of both session held in July will be declared today.

ICSI CSEET result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result today at 3 pm. The result will be announced at 3 pm on the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

CSEET aspirants must note that ICSI has revised the admission criteria for the CS executive programme. The aspirants who hold a graduate or postgraduate degree will no longer have to appear for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). They will be allowed direct admission to CS executive programme.

Steps to check the CSEET result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Submit the required details

Step 3: Check your subject-wise marks, download

Candidates are advised to get a printout of the marksheet for future reference. According to the passing criteria, candidates have to score an aggregate 50 per cent marks to pass the online test.