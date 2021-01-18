ICSI CSEET result 2021: Here’s how to check

CSEET result will be available at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: The result of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be released today. The candidates who have appeared in the entrance can check the result through the website- icsi.edu. The result will be announced at 2 pm tomorrow.

The recruitment exam was conducted on January 9 and 10. According to ICSI, “Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of institute- icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates.” The CSEET is a 200 marks exam with 140 questions.

How to check CSEET result

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials- user id and password

Step 4: Result will be available

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

In the CSEET November exam, a total of 78.98 per cent qualified successfully. To pass the exam, candidates need to pass 50 per cent marks in aggregate as well as 40 per cent marks in each paper.