ICSI CSEET result 2021 release date and time

ICSI CSEET result 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result tomorrow i:e on May 20, 2021. The result will be announced at 3 pm on the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

The CSEET exam was held on May 8 and 10, 2021 at various centres across the country. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the institute’s website. The candidates who have appeared in the entrance held on May 8 and 10 can check the result through the website- icsi.edu.

According to the notification released by ICSI: “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: http://www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.”

The CSEET is a 200 marks exam with 140 questions. To pass the exam, candidates need to pass 50 per cent marks in aggregate as well as 40 per cent marks in each paper. The exam was held amid COVID precautions. The institute claims to have set-up new exam centres to ensure students do not have to travel much for the exam.