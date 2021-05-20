ICSI CSEET result 2021: How to check e-marksheet

CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2021 can also be downloaded on the website of the institute- icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET result 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result today. The result will be announced at 3 pm on the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

The 200 marks exam with 140 questions was conducted on May 8 and 10. Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test can also be downloaded on the website of the institute- icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates, the CSEET said.

Read | CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to postgraduate degree: UGC

How to check CSEET 2021 result

The Institute will announce the CSEET Result 2021 online via its official website, given the current COVID-19 situation. Candidates are recommended to take the basic steps outlined below to avoid any difficulties when attempting to access the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials- user id and password

Step 4: Result will be available

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

According to the notification released by ICSI: “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: http://www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates.”

Meanwhile, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the exam date for CSEET July 2021. The Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 exam will be conducted on July 10. The CSEET is the first step towards becoming a Company Secretary (CS). The institute will conduct CSEET 2021 in online mode. The registration process has already started and the last date to apply is June 15.

Read | ICSI CS June exams Foundation, Executive, Professional postponed

The CSEET is a 200 marks exam with 140 questions. To pass the exam, candidates need to pass 50 per cent marks in aggregate as well as 40 per cent marks in each paper