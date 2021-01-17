ICSI CSEET result 2021 day and time

ICSI CSEET result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 18. The candidates who have appeared in the entrance held on January 9 and 10 can check the result through the website- icsi.edu. The result will be announced at 2 pm tomorrow.

According to ICSI, “Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of institute- icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates.”

ICSI CSEET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The CSEET is a 200 marks exam with 140 questions. To pass the exam, candidates need to pass 50 per cent marks in aggregate as well as 40 per cent marks in each paper.