ICSI CSEET result 2020 LIVE updates: Result to be released soon, check direct link

ICSI CSEET result 2020 LIVE updates: Check result at icsi.edu (Image: Pixabay/ Representational)

ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of its executive courses entrance exam – CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) at its official website — icsi.edu today at 2 pm. The exam was held in an online proctor mode on August 29 and 31. Candidates who clear the exams will be eligible to take executive courses offered by ICSI.

For this year’s exam, the viva-voice was not conducted. Thus the part four of the exam contained questions on current affairs, presentation, and communication skills. Candidates had to answer 140 questions for 200 marks. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by following these steps –

Those who did not appear for the exam this time or could not clear it this time can appear for the December attempt. The application process for the same is yet to begin. Those candidates who have got their results will also be able to download their detailed mark sheets as well.