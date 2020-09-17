ICSI CSEET result 2020 LIVE updates: Result to be released soon, check direct link

ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of its executive courses entrance exam – CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) at its official website — icsi.edu today at 2 pm. The exam was held in an online proctor mode on August 29 and 31. Candidates who clear the exams will be eligible to take executive courses offered by ICSI.
For this year’s exam, the viva-voice was not conducted. Thus the part four of the exam contained questions on current affairs, presentation, and communication skills. Candidates had to answer 140 questions for 200 marks. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by following these steps –
Those who did not appear for the exam this time or could not clear it this time can appear for the December attempt. The application process for the same is yet to begin. Those candidates who have got their results will also be able to download their detailed mark sheets as well.
The CSEET was introduced earlier this year as a mandatory entrance exam for registration to the executive programme. “CSEET has been introduced keeping in view the diverse academic standards of students seeking admission in the Company Secretary course, to attract meritorious students and to test their aptitude for the Company Secretary profession.”
The result once released will be available at icsi.edu. Candidates will also be able to download an online marksheet will on the same day. The mark sheet will carry the subject-wise break up of the marks obtained by each student.
