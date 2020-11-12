ICSI CSEET November exam admit card released, here’s how to download

ICSI CSEET November exam 2020 hall ticket available at icsi.edu. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

ICSI CSEET November exam 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the hall ticket for the Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the official website- icsi.edu. The CSEET exam will be held on November 21.

Due to COVID-19, CSEET will be held through remote proctored mode, instead of conducting from test centres. “Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone/ tablet etc,” the notification mentioned.

ICSI CSEET November exam admit card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the CSEET box

Step 3: Click on admit card link

Step 4: Provide your application number, date of birth

Step 5: Hall ticket will appear, download, and take a print out for further reference.

According to the new paper pattern, the computer-based MCQ portion of the online test forming part of the CSEET will remain the same as per the existing structure of the CSEET, but the viva voice portion will not be applicable for the first CSEET and accordingly, paper 4 will carry a total of 50 marks, which will contain questions on current affairs, presentation and communication skills, as per ICSI.

The result of first CSEET exam was earlier released in September, and a total of 77.24 per cent candidates qualified successfully. To pass the exam, the candidates need to score 50 per cent in aggregate, and 40 per cent in each of the papers. There is no negative marking.

