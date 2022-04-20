ICSI CSEET May 2022 exam date released; check schedule

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam dates for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 May session. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2022, through remote proctored mode. Candidates can check the notice on the official site of ICSI — icsi.edu.

The batch timings, user ID, and password for the CSEET 2022 will be communicated to the candidates separately by e-mail / SMS. Candidates have been directed to appear in the exam using credentials that will be sent in the provided email ID or through SMS.

Candidates must ensure to download their admit cards along with the instructions to candidates for the same from the institute’s website in due course. ICSI has advised the applicants to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CSEET examination.

Concurrently, ICSI CSEET July 2022 session registration process is ongoing and will conclude on June 15, 2022. The examination will be conducted on July 9, 2022. Applicants can visit the official website of ICSI CSEET for more related details.